SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Paper II exam admit cards released for 4 regions

The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force Paper II exam. Candidates who have to appear in the examination can download their admit card from the official website of the SSC.

The examination will be held on November 8.

The admit card has been released for the central region, North Eastern Region, Western Region (Mumbai) and Madhya Pradesh region.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for central region

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for North Eastern Region

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for Western region (Mumbai)

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC SI & CAPF Admit Card 2020: How to download for Central region

Go to the official website of www.ssc-cr.org.

Click on the notification that says, "STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SUB-INSPECTOR IN DELHI POLICE AND CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES EXAMINATION, 2020 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 08/11/2021."

Key in your credentials and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future use.

How to download admit card for North Eastern region

visit the official website at www.sscner.org.in

On the homepage click on the admit card tab

Click on the link that reads, “Status and E-Admit Card for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs Examination 2020 (Paper-II)”

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy for future reference