SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam 2022 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

The Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key for the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 (Paper-II). Candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam 2022 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

The Commission declared the result of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) on May 26.

“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 23.06.2023 (05:00 PM) to 07.07.2023(05:00 PM)”, reads the official notification.

In addition to the final answer keys commission has also uploaded the marks of the individual candidates. Candidates can check their marks by logging in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission. Candidates will be able to download the final answer keys and check their marks till July 7.