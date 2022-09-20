SSC Steno Grade C Exam 2017 to be conducted on October 21, notice here

Staff Selection Commission has released the exam date for SSC Steno Grade C Exam 2017. The Stenographer Grade 'C' Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2017 (CBE) will be conducted on October 21, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on August 25, 2019, which was postponed due to administrative reasons. The Commission had then said that new date will be intimated in due course. However, this year in June, SSC reopened the registration process for the examination.

The registration process was reopened from June 13 to July 5, 2022. The last date to apply for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and candidates residing abroad was before July 12, 2022. More related details can be checked on the official site of SSC.

Official Notice Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON