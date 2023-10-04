News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Steno Grade C Exam: Last date for submission of applications extended, notice here

SSC Steno Grade C Exam: Last date for submission of applications extended, notice here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 04, 2023 08:11 PM IST

SSC Steno Grade C Exam application submission date extended. Check official notice below.

Staff Selection Commission has extended the last date for submission of applications for SSC Steno Grade C exam 2018 and 2019. Candidates who want have registered themselves for the Grade „C‟ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination,2018 & 2019 can check the official notice at SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Steno Grade C Exam: Last date for submission of applications extended(ssc.nic.in)
As per the official notice, the last date for forwarding the printed copy of the online application form along with the requisite documents by the respective Service/Cadre Controlling Authorities to Staff Selection Commission is extended till October 18, 2023 for all the candidates except those residing abroad, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. The last date the candidates residing abroad, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep is extended till October 25, 2023.

Earlier, the last date to send applications was till October 10, 2023 and for candidates residing abroad, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep was till October 17, 2023.

The computer based examination will be conducted in February-March 2024. The Staff Selection Commission will hold a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination on (to be intimated later) at Delhi only for making additions to the Select List of Grade „C‟ Stenographers. A total of 224 vacancies for year 2018 and 160 vacancies for year 2019 will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here

