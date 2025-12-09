SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 for July semester exam out at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/, download link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 for July semester exam. Candidates who want to appear for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 Semester Exams can download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

The examination will be conducted on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 202. But due to unavoidable circumstances, the exam for the 3 courses has been revised. Basic Concepts in Education and Basic Instructional Methods papers, which were scheduled to be held on December 11, will now be held on December 15 and 16, 2025. The Student Psychology paper which was scheduled on December 13, 2025 will now be held on December 16, 2025.

Direct link to download SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 SWAYAM Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

2. Click on SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 for July semester exam link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the Agency has clarified that the admit card will not be sent by post. Candidates will have to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.