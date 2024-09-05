Tamil Language Literary Aptitude Test 2024: Class 11 students can apply till September 19

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will begin the application process for the Tamil Language Literary Aptitude Test from today, September 5. Eligible and interested candidates can download the form from dge.tn.gov.in. The last date to apply for the test is September 19. Registration for Tamil Language Literary Test starts today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Also read: Teachers' Day 2024: A letter from a teacher to future educators who are about to start their exciting journey

This year, the examination will be held on October 19.

Through this examination, the Ta Nadu government will select 1,500 students from schools across the country who will be given a stipend of ₹1,500 for two years.

Fifty per cent of the awardees will be selected from government schools and the remaining 50 per cent will be from government schools and other private schools, the Directorate of Government Examinations said in a press release.

The examination will be conducted on the basis of the syllabus of Class 10 textbooks of the Tamil Nadu government.

The test will be held at district capitals of the state.

Also read: Teachers' Day 2024: From PM Modi to Kharge, wishes galore for educators

Class 11 students studying in recognized schools, including schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in Tamil Nadu are also eligible to apply for the test, TNDGE has informed.

Students can download their applications from dge.tn.gov.in. They have to submit the completed application along with the examination fee of Rs50 to the concerned headmaster/principal of the school.