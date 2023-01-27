Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2023 exam date released at tancet.annauniv.edu, check schedule here

TANCET 2023 exam date released at tancet.annauniv.edu, check schedule here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 27, 2023 01:28 PM IST

TANCET 2023 examination date announced, registration to begin soon at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023 exam date released at tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2023 exam date released at tancet.annauniv.edu
ByHT Education Desk

Anna University has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) exam dates. The TANCET 2023 examination for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes will be held on March 25. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The University has also released the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG - 2023) dates. The CEETA-PG- 2023 exam for admission to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. Degree Programmes will be conducted on March 26.

TANCET 2023 Exam dates 
M.C.AMarch 25, ( 10 am to 12 noon)
M.B.AMarch 25( 2: 30 pm to 4: 30 pm)
CEETA 2023 Pg exam dates

M.E./M.TECH./M.ARCH./M.PLAN

10 am to 12 noon

Anna University, Chennai will soon release the advertisement and will announce the registration dates.

Anna University conducts the entrance test on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for admission to M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. Degree Programmes are offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu
tamil nadu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out