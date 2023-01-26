Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2023 registration soon, Anna University announces eligibility criteria

TANCET 2023 registration soon, Anna University announces eligibility criteria

Published on Jan 26, 2023 11:38 AM IST

TANCET 2023: The university has also announced eligibility criteria and syllabus of the entrance exam on tancet.annauniv.edu.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Anna University will soon announce dates for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 and begin registrations for the exam, the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu, shows.

The university has also announced eligibility criteria and syllabus of the entrance exam.

Anna University conducts the entrance test on behalf of Government of Tamil Nadu for admission to M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. Degree Programmes offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).

“Some Universities and Self-Financing Engineering Colleges may also opt to admit the candidates on the basis of marks obtained in TANCET 2023. Other State candidates can appear for the entrance test, but the eligibility conditions will be stipulated by the admitting authority / University,” as per an official statement.

For more details, candidates should visit the official website of TANCET 2023.

