Telangana NEET PG 2022 Counseling round 1 allotment result out, get link

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNURHS) Warangal has released the Telangana NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result. candidates can check the NEET PG 2022 round 1 allotment result at knruhs.telangana.gov.in. The university has released the college-by-college allocation list of candidates, which includes the names, ranks, roll numbers, scores, and colleges that each candidate has been assigned to.

According to the schedule, web option entry for the first phase of counselling started today, October 7, 2022, at 10 am, and will end on October 9, 2022, at 10 am.

Telangana NEET PG Counseling 2022: How to check round 1 result

Visit the official website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "KNRUHS- PG MEDICAL ADMISSIONS 2022-23 UNDER COMPETENT AUTHORITY QUOTA - COLLEGE WISE ALLOTMENT LIST (NON-SERVICE) AFTER FIRST PHASE OF COUNSELLING

The list will appear on the screen

Check and download for future use.