Telangana SSC supplementary admit card 2023 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2023 02:14 PM IST

TS class 10th supplementary examination admit card released at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination JUNE - 2023 hall ticket. Candidates who will appear for the Telangana SSC supplementary examination can download the admit card from the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Direct link to download the admit card

The TS SSC supplementary examination will be conducted from June 14 to June 22.

Telangana SSC Supplementary admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “SSC ASE JUNE HALL TICKETS - 2023”

Key in your login details

Download TS SSC ASE admit card

Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

Telangana SSC or Class 10 results were announced on May 10. This year the overall pass percentage is 86.60 percent. The girl's pass percentage is 88.53 percent and the boys' pass percentage is 84.68 percent.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
