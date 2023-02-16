TISS NET 2023 admit card to be released on February 18 on admissions.tiss.edu

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will issue admit cards for TISS NET 2023 on February 18. One released, candidates can download it from admissions.tiss.edu.

TISS National Entrance Test, which is the first stage of the admission, will be held on February 25, from 2 pm to 3:40 pm. Result and admission dates will be declared later.

TISS-NET is a computer-based test with 100 objective type, multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Candidates applying for single or multiple programmes need to attend only one test and the score will be valid for all the programmes applied for.

There is no negative marking in the exam and the medium of instructions is English.

How to download TISS NET 2023 admit card

Go to the admission portal of TISS, admissions.tiss.edu. Open the admit card download link. Enter your login details and submit. Download the admit card and save it for future reference.