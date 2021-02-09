IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

  • Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:20 PM IST

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Tuesday released the admit card for the TISSNET entrance exam 2021 for MA programmes on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.

The institute will conduct the computer-based entrance examination on February 20, 2021, at various centres. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Direct link to download TISSNET MA admit card 2021.

How to download TISSNET MA admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at tiss.edu

On the homepage, click on ‘Admission’

Click on the link that reads, ‘View Application’ appearing next to ‘Masters in Arts Programmes’

Key in your credentials and login

Click on 'Hall Ticket Download' option given at the top of the screen

The TISSNET MA admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tata institute of social sciences tissnet admit cards hall tickets
app
Close
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021.(PTI file)
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021.(PTI file)
competitive exams

BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Candidates can download the admit card for the BPSC 66th combined competitive preliminary re- exam online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who appeared in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME) can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
Candidates who appeared in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME) can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
competitive exams

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF Exam 2018: Medical test result out

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the results of the medical examination to recruit Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021
competitive exams

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, February 8, declared the results of CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1 exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 expected to be released this week

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020.(File photo)
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020.(File photo)
competitive exams

IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at ignou.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.(ANI File)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.(ANI File)
competitive exams

UP govt to open free coaching centres for competitive exams from Feb 16

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:42 AM IST
The free coaching facility will provide great support to the poor and deprived students whose guidance will be taken care of by the state government, an official spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
competitive exams

UPSC CAPF final results 2019 declared, check merit list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CAPF recruitment exam can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
competitive exams

Nationwide chakka jam tomorrow: IIT Bombay gives GATE candidates travel passes

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws around New Delhi and the national capital region have called for a nationwide chakka jam or road blockade on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
IISC KVPY answer key 2020.(HT file)
IISC KVPY answer key 2020.(HT file)
competitive exams

IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTA ARPIT 2021.(Screengrab )
NTA ARPIT 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:23 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six: Telangana govt

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCHM JEE 2021.(Screengrab )
NCHM JEE 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NCHM JEE 2021 registration begins, here's direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:57 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE 2021 examination online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in on or before May 10, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS annual calendar 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
IBPS annual calendar 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

IBPS annual calendar 2021 released at ibps.in, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:37 PM IST
  • Candidates can check the IBPS annual calendar 2021-22 online at ibps.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT 2021.(Screengrab )
GPAT 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

GPAT 2021: Application correction window opens at gpat.nta.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the GPAT 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP