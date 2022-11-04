Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TN MRB FSO answer key 2022 out at www.mrb.tn.gov.in, get link here

TN MRB FSO answer key 2022 out at www.mrb.tn.gov.in, get link here

competitive exams
Published on Nov 04, 2022 02:57 PM IST

TN MRB has released the answer key along with response sheet for the Food Safety Officer exam 2022

TN MRB FSO answer key 2022 out at www.mrb.tn.gov.in,
TN MRB FSO answer key 2022 out at www.mrb.tn.gov.in,
ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board TN MRB has released the answer key along with response sheet for the Food Safety Officer exam 2022. Candidates who took the examination can download the tentative answer key along with the responses and objection tracker on the official website at www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

Here's the direct link to download the TN MRB FSO answer key

MRB FSO answer key 2022: How to download

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Food Safety Officer

Key in Roll Number, Date of Birth, Date of Exam, Batch and submit

MRB FSO answer key will appear on screen

Download and match key with responses.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu answer key
tamil nadu answer key

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out