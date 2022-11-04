TN MRB FSO answer key 2022 out at www.mrb.tn.gov.in, get link here

Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board TN MRB has released the answer key along with response sheet for the Food Safety Officer exam 2022. Candidates who took the examination can download the tentative answer key along with the responses and objection tracker on the official website at www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

Here's the direct link to download the TN MRB FSO answer key

MRB FSO answer key 2022: How to download

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Food Safety Officer

Key in Roll Number, Date of Birth, Date of Exam, Batch and submit

MRB FSO answer key will appear on screen

Download and match key with responses.