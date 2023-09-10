TN NEET UG Mop-up round registration begins on September 11 at tnmedicalselection.net

The Selection Committee of DMER Tamil Nadu will begin the registration process for the Mop-Up round for MBBS/BDS Degree courses from tomorrow, September 11. The registration and choice-filling process for the TN NEET UG MBBS and BDS courses will end on September 14. Candidates can register online through the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. DMER Tamil Nadu Begins Registration for TN NEET UG Mop-Up Round for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses on September 11

The processing of seat allotment will be held on September 15. The TN NEET UG Mop-Up round seat allotment results will be announced on September 16. Candidates will be able to download the provisional seat allotment results from September 17 to September 21 till 5 p.m. The last date for reporting at the allotted college is September 22 till 3 p.m.

“Candidates who are participating the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses will have to remit a non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs.500/- for Government Quota and Rs.1000/- for Management Quota”, reads the official notification.

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register for Mop-Up round

To apply for registration, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net.

A new page will open where candidates can click on the registration link.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

