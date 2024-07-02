TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Admit card out for Secondary Grade Teacher Recruitment, here's direct link to download

The Teachers Recruitment Board, Government of Tamil Nadu, has released the admit cards for the Direct Recruitment for the post of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) 2024 on June 2, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website at trb.tn.gov.in. As per the official website, the recruitment test for the post of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on July 21, 2024. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

To download the admit cards, candidates need to furnish their login credentials like User ID and password. According to the official website, a change of request of centre will not be entertained.

Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the hall ticket can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download the admit card for Direct Recruitment for the post of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) 2024:

Visit the official website of TN TRB at trb.tn.gov.in

Look out for the link to download the admit card for Direct Recruitment for the post of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) 2024 and click it

A new page appears where candidates need to submit their login credentials like User ID and password to access the hall ticket

On submitting the login credentials, hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

