TNDTE Diploma exam 2024 schedule released, check download link and exam schedule here

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) Chennai issued the timetable for all courses of the Diploma exam on its official website dte.tn.gov.in. Registered candidates who will be appearing in the examination can check the timetable on the website. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) Chennai issued the timetable for all courses of the Diploma exam 2024 on its official website.

As per the schedule, the examinations will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, whereas the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Candidates can click on this direct link to download the timetable.

Alternatively, candidates can also go through the following steps to view/download the timetable:

Visit the official website dte.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, find the link that says ‘Detailed timetable of Diploma Board Examinations April 2024’ and click on it.

The exam schedule will open in another window.

Download the PDF file of the schedule.

Keep a printout for future reference.

