TNDTE Diploma exam 2024 schedule released, check download link and exam schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 12, 2024 02:37 PM IST

As per the timetable, the TNDTE Diploma exam 2024 will be held in two shifts – first shift starts from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, the second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) Chennai issued the timetable for all courses of the Diploma exam on its official website dte.tn.gov.in. Registered candidates who will be appearing in the examination can check the timetable on the website.

Also read: TANCET 2024 answer key tomorrow; where & how to check

Candidates can click on this direct link to download the timetable.

Alternatively, candidates can also go through the following steps to view/download the timetable:

  • Visit the official website dte.tn.gov.in
  • On the homepage, find the link that says ‘Detailed timetable of Diploma Board Examinations April 2024’ and click on it.
  • The exam schedule will open in another window.
  • Download the PDF file of the schedule.
  • Keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates can visit the official website for more related information.

Also read: NMC lists medical colleges starting new PG courses and increase in intake

