TS EAMCET 2023 registration begins today at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, see impt dates

TS EAMCET 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will begin online registration for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET 2023 today, March 3. TS EAMCET application form will be available on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET is conducted by JNTUH on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to admit students to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses.

The last date to apply for TS EAMCET 2023 is April 10. By paying late fees, candidates can submit forms up to May 2.

TS EAMCET hall tickets will be issued on April 30.

The exam for Engineering aspirants will be held from May 7 to 9, from 9 am to 12 pm. For Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, the test will take place on May 10 and 11, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to apply for TS EAMCET 2023

Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Pay the registration fee through the link given on the homepage. Fill the online application. Take a printout of your application form and save it for future use.

For TS EAMCET application form, information bulletin and other important details, click here.