TS EAMCET revised counselling schedule released for round 2, check dates here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the TS EAMCET revised Counselling schedule for second phase. he registration process will commence on October 11 end on October 12. Candidates can register at tseamcet.nic.in.

The Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates will take place on October 12. Candidates have to complete the freezing of options by October 13.The TS EAMCET 2022 provisional allotment result will be released on October 16.

The processing fee is ₹ 600 for SC/ST candidates and for other candidates he fee is ₹1200.

Revised Second Phase Schedule

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase October 11 to October 12 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates October 12 Exercising Options October 12 to October 13 Freezing of options October 13 Provisional Allotment of Seats October 16 Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website October 16 to October 18

Candidates can check the revised TS EAMCET 2022 counselling schedule for second phase here.

