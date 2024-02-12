 TS ECET 2024: Registration process begins on February 15 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / TS ECET 2024: Registration process begins on February 15

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 12, 2024 12:25 PM IST

Telangana State Council of Higher Education releases TS ECET 2024 examination schedule.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education ( TSCHE) has released the examination schedule for the (TS ECET 2024). As per the examination schedule, the TS ECET 2024 registration process will commence on February 15, and the application form submission deadline is April 16. The candidates can edit their applictaion from April 24 to 28. Interested candidates can check the detailed schedule through the official website at www.tsche.website.

TS ECET 2024 registration process begins on February 15, application deadline is April 16(HT file)
The TS ECET 2024 admit card will be released on May 1, 2024. The TS ECET 2024 examination will be conducted on May 6. The TS ECET 2024 examination will be held from 9 am to 12 noon.

TS ECET 2024: Know how to check the schedule

Visit the official website at www.tsche.website

On the homepage, click on the “Press release by the Convenor, ECET-2024 regarding the ECET schedule”

A detailed exam schedule will be available on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

Applications are being accepted from Diploma and B.Sc. (Mathematics) candidates for lateral entry admission into Telangana's B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharm programmes for the academic year 2024–2025. Osmania University will conduct the Computer-Based Admission Test on behalf of TSCHE in the State of Telangana.

Candidates can check the detailed TS ECET 2024 exam schedule below.

