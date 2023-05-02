Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EdCET 2023 registration deadline extended till May 6, apply at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2023 registration deadline extended till May 6, apply at edcet.tsche.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2023 02:45 PM IST

TSCHE deferred the registration deadline for TS EdCET 2023.

The TS EdCET 2023 online registration deadline has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can now submit their applications by May 6 without a late fee. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2023 registration deadline extended till May 6
TS EdCET 2023 registration deadline extended till May 6

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms on May 7 and 8, 2023. The TS EdCET 2023 is scheduled to take place on May 18 in three shifts from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card will be made available on May 13.

For candidates in the unreserved category, the application fee is 750; for candidates in the SC, ST, or PWD categories, it is 550.

Direct link to apply

TS EdCET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on, “Application Fee Payment”

Fill in the details and pay the application fee

Proceed to fill up the application form

Fill in the details and preview/ submit

Download and print the application for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telengana
telengana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out