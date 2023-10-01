News / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EDCET Counselling 2023: List of eligible candidates releasing on October 2

TS EDCET Counselling 2023: List of eligible candidates releasing on October 2

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 01, 2023 04:49 PM IST

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda to release the list of eligible candidates for TS EDCET counselling 2023 tomorrow.

The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda will release the list of eligible candidates and call for corrections for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) counselling 2023 tomorrow, October 1. Candidates will be able to check the list of TS EDCET counselling 2023 eligible candidates through the official website at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

The exercising web option phase 1 of the TS EDCET counselling 2023 will commence on October 3 and will end on October 5. Candidates will be able to edit web options on October 6.

The list of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed on the website (Phase I) on October 9. Candidates have to Report to the concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates. The classes will commence on October 30.

TS Ed.CET-2023 Examination is conducted for admission into two years B.Ed. course for the academic years 2023-2024.

