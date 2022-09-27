Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS ICET 2022 counselling schedule out at tsicet.nic.in, details here

TS ICET 2022 counselling schedule out at tsicet.nic.in, details here

competitive exams
Published on Sep 27, 2022 07:07 PM IST

TSCHE has released the TS ICET 2022 counselling schedule on September 27, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS ICET 2022 counselling schedule on September 27, 2022. The TS ICET 2022 counselling schedule will be released at tsicet.nic.in. The TS ICET 2022 counselling schedule has been out for MBA and MCA courses.

“Candidates who had qualified in TSICET-2022 and who secured 50% (for Unreserved) and 45% (for reserved) aggregate marks in Degree or its equivalent examination”, reads the official notification.

Students can register online, submit their basic information, pay the processing fee, and book a certificate verification between October 8 and October 12. From October 10 to October 13, candidates whose slots have already been booked for them will have their certificates verified. Candidates must freeze their options by October 15. The provisional seat allotment result for round 1 will be released on October 18. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

