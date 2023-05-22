TS ICET 2023 admit card released at icet.tsche.ac.in, get link here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit card for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023) for admission into MBA and MCA courses. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET 2023 admit card released at icet.tsche.ac.in

"Commencement of Downloading of HallTickets from 22nd May, 2023(Monday)", reads the official website.

The TS ICET 2023 entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 26 and 27. The TS ICET 2023 examination will be held in two sessions from 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

TS ICET 2023 admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download HallTicket”

Key in your login credentials and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference