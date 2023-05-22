Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS ICET 2023 admit card released at icet.tsche.ac.in, get link here

TS ICET 2023 admit card released at icet.tsche.ac.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 22, 2023 01:00 PM IST

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit card for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023) for admission into MBA and MCA courses. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

"Commencement of Downloading of HallTickets from 22nd May, 2023(Monday)", reads the official website.

TS ICET 2023 admit card link

The TS ICET 2023 entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 26 and 27. The TS ICET 2023 examination will be held in two sessions from 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

TS ICET 2023 admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download HallTicket”

Key in your login credentials and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
