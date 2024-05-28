Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has postponed the release date of TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024. The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test admit card will release on May 31, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the entrance test can download the admit card through the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024 releasing date postponed, check new date here

As per the official website, the last date for registration and submission of online application form with a late fee of ₹1000/- is till May 30, 2024. Commencement of downloading of hall tickets will begin on May 31, 2024.

Earlier, the admit card release date was scheduled on May 28, 2024, which has been postponed.

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

All the candidates who want to download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Session 1 and Session 2 examination will be conducted on June 5, 2024 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The Session 3 examination will be conducted on June 6, 2024 in single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm. This test is an objective type test and the questions are of multiple choice. Out of the given options, the candidate has to choose the correct answer.

For Section A - Analytical Ability: Question paper is in English & Telugu and English & Urdu ▪ For Section B - Mathematical Ability: Question paper is in English & Telugu and English & Urdu ▪ For Section-C - Communication Ability: Question paper is in English only.