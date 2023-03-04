TS PGECET 2023 registration underway, apply on pgecet.tsche.ac.in till April 30

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has started the online application process for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS PGECET 2023. Candidates can submit their application forms on pgecet.tsche.ac.in up to April 30. After this deadline, forms can be submitted till May 24 by paying late fees.

Application process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023) is also underway.

Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is held by JNTUH on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admitting students to regular PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), and graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

The entrance test will take place from May 29 to June 1, 2023 (Monday to Thursday).

Hall tickets or admit cards will be issued on the website on May 21.

To check eligibility, information bulletin and online application link, visit the TS PGECET website.