JNTU, Hyderabad will release TS PGECET 2023 Result in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test can check their scores on the official site of TS PGECET at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. TS PGECET 2023 Live Updates TS PGECET 2023 Result: How to check scores at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

The written examination was conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023. The answer key was released on June 1 and the last date to raise objections was till June 4, 2023.

TS PGECET 2023 Result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS PGECET at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS PGECET 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS PGECET 2023 is a computer based test conducted for admission into regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2023-2024. For more related details candidates can check official website of TS PGECET.