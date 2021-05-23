TS POLYCET 2021: Registration to begin tomorrow, check complete schedule here
State Board of Technical Education and Training will begin the registration process for TS POLYCET 2021 on May 24, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of TS PolyCET on polycetts.nic.in. The registration process will begin on May 24 and will end on June 11, 2021.
Candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent recognized by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad, or appearing in 2021 can apply for TS POLYCET 2021. Read below for eligibility, important dates, and other details.
Important Dates
|Opening date of application
|May 24, 2021
|Closing date of application
|June 11, 2021
|Last date with late fees
|June 13, 2021
|Date of conduct of exam
|Intimated Later
|Declaration of results
|After 10 days of examination
Eligibility Criteria
The educational qualification of candidates is mentioned above. Candidates who have compartmentally passed or appearing for SSC 2021 are also eligible to apply. However, they must have passed in all the subjects before seeking admission.
The admission schedule will be notified to the candidates after the declaration of TS POLYCET 2021 results. The admission will be made on the basis of web counselling, wherein candidates can opt for any courses in any polytechnic in the order of priority and the allotment shall be made for his/her best-preferred choice based on his/her merit and other admission rules in vogue.
-
Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors
-
Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts
-
This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up
-
Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause