TS TET 2023 admit card released at tstet.cgg.gov.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 09, 2023 03:30 PM IST

TS TET 2023 admit cards released on September 9, exam on September 15. Download from tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana released TS TET 2023 admit cards on September 9, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the TS TET 2023 examination can download the hall tickets from the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Direct link to download the TS TET 2023 admit card 2023

The TS-TET-2023 exam is scheduled to take place on September 15. The application period commenced on August 2 and ended on August 16.

TS TET 2023 admit card: Know how to download hall tickets

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on the TS TET 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates should visit the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad, between 10.30 AM and 5.00 PM on all working days between 09.09.2023, to 14.09.2023, only providing details of the journal number of the fee paid, candidate ID of the application submitted, a copy of the printout of the Application form, and one photograph in case they were unable to download the Hall ticket.

Saturday, September 09, 2023
