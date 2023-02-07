TSCHE TS CETs 2023 exam schedule released at tsche.ac.in, check details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the examination schedule for comment entrance tests for TS EAMCET, TS ECT, TS LAWCET, TS OGLCET, TS-ICET, TS Ed.CET and TS PGECET. The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website at www.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2023 will be held from May 7 to May 11 for Engineering courses and from May 12 to May 14 for Agricultural & Pharmacy(A&P) courses. The TS Ed.CET-2023 will be conducted on May 18. TS CETs-2023 schedule announced by Minister for Education Smt Sabitha Indra Reddy.

TS CETs 2023 examination schedule:

TS CETs- 2023 Test conducted by University Date of exam ( Tentative) TS EAMCET-2023 Engineering (Engineering) Agricultural & Pharmacy(A&P) JNTUH May 7 to May 11 May 12 to May 14 TS Ed.CET-2023 (for B.Ed. course) Mahatma Gandhi University May 18 TS ECET-2023 (Lateral Entry for Diploma Holders in Engg. Etc., and B.Sc. Holders) Osmania University May 20 TS LAWCET-2023 (for 3-YDC&5-YDC LLB Courses) Osmania University May 25 TS PGLCET-2023 (for LLM Courses) Osmania University May 26 TS ICET-2023 (for MBA and MCA Courses) Kakatiya University May 26 to May 27 TS PGECET-2023 (for M.Tech. & M.Pham courses) JNTUH May 29 to May 31 and June 1