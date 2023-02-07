TSCHE TS CETs 2023 exam schedule released at tsche.ac.in, check details here
Published on Feb 07, 2023 07:07 PM IST
TSCHE announced the examination schedule for comment entrance tests for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the examination schedule for comment entrance tests for TS EAMCET, TS ECT, TS LAWCET, TS OGLCET, TS-ICET, TS Ed.CET and TS PGECET. The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website at www.tsche.ac.in.
The TS EAMCET 2023 will be held from May 7 to May 11 for Engineering courses and from May 12 to May 14 for Agricultural & Pharmacy(A&P) courses. The TS Ed.CET-2023 will be conducted on May 18. TS CETs-2023 schedule announced by Minister for Education Smt Sabitha Indra Reddy.
TS CETs 2023 examination schedule:
|TS CETs- 2023
|Test conducted by University
|Date of exam ( Tentative)
TS EAMCET-2023 Engineering (Engineering)
Agricultural & Pharmacy(A&P)
|JNTUH
May 7 to May 11
May 12 to May 14
|TS Ed.CET-2023 (for B.Ed. course)
|Mahatma Gandhi University
|May 18
|TS ECET-2023 (Lateral Entry for Diploma Holders in Engg. Etc., and B.Sc. Holders)
|Osmania University
|May 20
|TS LAWCET-2023 (for 3-YDC&5-YDC LLB Courses)
|Osmania University
|May 25
|TS PGLCET-2023 (for LLM Courses)
|Osmania University
|May 26
|TS ICET-2023 (for MBA and MCA Courses)
|Kakatiya University
|May 26 to May 27
|TS PGECET-2023 (for M.Tech. & M.Pham courses)
|JNTUH
|May 29 to May 31 and June 1
