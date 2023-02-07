Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TSCHE TS CETs 2023 exam schedule released at tsche.ac.in, check details here

TSCHE TS CETs 2023 exam schedule released at tsche.ac.in, check details here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 07, 2023 07:07 PM IST

TSCHE announced the examination schedule for comment entrance tests for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

TSCHE TS CETs 2023 exam schedule released at tsche.ac.in(HT File)
TSCHE TS CETs 2023 exam schedule released at tsche.ac.in(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the examination schedule for comment entrance tests for TS EAMCET, TS ECT, TS LAWCET, TS OGLCET, TS-ICET, TS Ed.CET and TS PGECET. The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website at www.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2023 will be held from May 7 to May 11 for Engineering courses and from May 12 to May 14 for Agricultural & Pharmacy(A&P) courses. The TS Ed.CET-2023 will be conducted on May 18. TS CETs-2023 schedule announced by Minister for Education Smt Sabitha Indra Reddy.

TS CETs 2023 examination schedule:

TS CETs- 2023Test conducted by UniversityDate of exam ( Tentative)

TS EAMCET-2023 Engineering (Engineering)

 Agricultural & Pharmacy(A&P)

JNTUH

May 7 to May 11

May 12 to May 14

TS Ed.CET-2023 (for B.Ed. course)Mahatma Gandhi UniversityMay 18
TS ECET-2023 (Lateral Entry for Diploma Holders in Engg. Etc., and B.Sc. Holders)Osmania UniversityMay 20
TS LAWCET-2023 (for 3-YDC&5-YDC LLB Courses)Osmania UniversityMay 25
TS PGLCET-2023 (for LLM Courses)Osmania UniversityMay 26
TS ICET-2023 (for MBA and MCA Courses)Kakatiya UniversityMay 26 to May 27
TS PGECET-2023 (for M.Tech. & M.Pham courses)JNTUHMay 29 to May 31 and June 1 
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telengana
telengana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out