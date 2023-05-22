TSPLRB constable final written exam answer key out at tslprb.in, link here

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the final written examination preliminary answer keys for Technical Papers of SCT PC Driver / Driver Operator , SCT PC Mechanic General Studies Paper of SCT PC Civil and/or equivalent Posts / Transport Constables / Prohibition & Excise Constables and Technical Paper of SCT PC IT&CO. TSPLRB constable final written exam answer key out at tslprb.in(Shutterstock)

Candidates can download the preliminary answer keys from the official website at www.tslprb.in.

Candidates can submit any objections to the preliminary key(s) for each paper's individual questions using the web template(s) made accessible to them in their individual login accounts at the latest by 5 p.m. on May 24, 2023.

Direct link to download answer key

TSPLRB constable answer keys: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.tslprb.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download and take theprint for future reference.