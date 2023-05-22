Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TSPLRB constable final written exam answer key out at tslprb.in, link here

TSPLRB constable final written exam answer key out at tslprb.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 22, 2023 01:16 PM IST

TSLPRB 2023 constable preliminary answer key released at tslprb.in.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the final written examination preliminary answer keys for Technical Papers of SCT PC Driver / Driver Operator , SCT PC Mechanic General Studies Paper of SCT PC Civil and/or equivalent Posts / Transport Constables / Prohibition & Excise Constables and Technical Paper of SCT PC IT&CO.

TSPLRB constable final written exam answer key out at tslprb.in(Shutterstock)
TSPLRB constable final written exam answer key out at tslprb.in(Shutterstock)

Candidates can download the preliminary answer keys from the official website at www.tslprb.in.

Candidates can submit any objections to the preliminary key(s) for each paper's individual questions using the web template(s) made accessible to them in their individual login accounts at the latest by 5 p.m. on May 24, 2023.

Direct link to download answer key

TSPLRB constable answer keys: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.tslprb.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download and take theprint for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tslprb.in answer key
tslprb.in answer key
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out