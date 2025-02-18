UCO Bank has released UCO Bank LBO Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Local Bank Officer posts written test can download the admit card through the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com. UCO Bank LBO Admit Card 2025 out at ucobank.com, download link here

The admit card is available on the official website from February 18 to February 24, 2025.

The Local Bank Officer written exam will be held on February 24, 2025. The written examination will comprise of questions from- Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language and Data Analysis & Interpretation. A total of 155 questions will be asked and maximum marks is 200. The exam duration is for 3 hours.

There will be no sectional qualifying marks. Minimum qualifying marks will be on aggregate, and the bank will decide on the minimum qualifying marks.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

UCO Bank LBO Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com.

2. Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UCO Bank LBO Admit Card 2025 link available on the page.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on January 16 and will close on February 5, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCO Bank.