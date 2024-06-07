 UGC NET City intimation slip for June 2024 Exam released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, here's direct link to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi
UGC NET City intimation slip for June 2024 Exam released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 07, 2024 01:58 PM IST

UGC NET June Exam 2024 city intimation slip has been released. The download link is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET June Exam 2024 city intimation slip on June 7, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for UGC NET June examination can download the allotment city slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June Exam 2024: City intimation slip out, direct link to download here
As per the official notice, the candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC – NET June 2024, (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/w.e.f. 07 June 2024.

Direct link to download UGC NET June Exam 2024 city intimation slip

UGC NET June Exam 2024: How to download city intimation slip

To download the city intimation slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on UGC NET June Exam 2024 city intimation slip link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and the city intimation slip will be displayed.
  • Check the city intimation slip and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper), mode at different Centres throughout the country on June 18, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

Official Notice Here 

Exam and College Guide
