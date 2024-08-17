UGC NET June 2024 admit card released for August 21-23 exam dates, here’s how to download Untitled Story

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET June 2024 admit card on August 17, 2024. The hall tickets have been released for August 21, 22 and 23, 2024 exam dates. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET June 2024 admit card out for Aug 21-23 exam dates, know how to download (Karun Sharma/HT file)

UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates

Candidates can download the admit card using their application number and date of birth. The candidate must download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on the date, shift, time, and discipline indicated on the Admit Card.

UGC NET June 2024 admit card: How to download

All appearing candidates can follow these steps to download the hall tickets.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET June 2024 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC NET examination will be conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. The examination will be conducted in CBT mode for 83 subjects. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.