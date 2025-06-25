UGC NET June 2025 from today, admit card link, exam day instructions

National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET June 2025 examination today. The exam will be held on June 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. The admit cards for the first four exam days have been released and are available for download at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The June 2025 edition of the UGC NET exam will begin today, June 25(PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)

UGC NET admit card 2025 download link

UGC NET June 2025 will be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates must report for the test as per the time mentioned on the admit card. They must also follow the instructions given on their admit cards.

UGC NET 2025 exam day instructions