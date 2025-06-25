UGC NET June 2025 from today, admit card link, exam day instructions
Jun 25, 2025 08:01 AM IST
UGC NET 2025: The exam will be held on June 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. The admit cards for the first four exam days have been released
National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET June 2025 examination today. The exam will be held on June 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. The admit cards for the first four exam days have been released and are available for download at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
UGC NET June 2025 will be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Candidates must report for the test as per the time mentioned on the admit card. They must also follow the instructions given on their admit cards.
UGC NET 2025 exam day instructions
- Go through the instructions given on the admit card carefully before going for the exam.
- Documents required: Printed copy of the admit card, one passport-size photo (same as the one uploaded along with the application) for the attendance sheet, one authorized photo ID (original, valid and non- expired) – PAN card/ Driving License/Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhaar). The name on the photo identification must match the name on the admit card, PwD certificate, if applicable.
- Report 2 hours before the exam starts to complete frisking and registration formalities. The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination.
- Report to the exam room as per the time mentioned on the admit card. Candidates who do not report on time for any reason could miss some of the general instructions to be announced in the examination rooms/halls. The NTA
- In case of a candidate who changes room/hall or the seat on his/her own, other than the one allotted, the candidature will be cancelled, and no plea will be accepted for it.
- Ensure that the question paper displayed on the screen is the one you opted for and as indicated on the admit card. If it is different, bring the issue to the notice of the invigilator.
- Approach the centre superintendent/invigilator for any technical issue, first aid emergency or any other information.
