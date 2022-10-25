UGC NET Result 2022: How to check December and June results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency will release UGC NET Result 2022 anytime soon. The December 2021 and June 2022 results will be announced and will be available to all appeared candidates on the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and NTA at nta.ac.in.

The provisional answer key for Phase I to Phase IV have been released on various days. The final answer key and the result will be released by the Agency in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the examination in any of the Phase can check the results through these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Result 2022: How to check December and June results

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys. The candidates will not be individually intimated about their result. More related details can be checked on the official site of UGC NET.