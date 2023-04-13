Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET Result 2023 Declared: Final answer keys out, download link here

UGC NET Result 2023 Declared: Final answer keys out, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 13, 2023 08:37 PM IST

UGC NET final answer keys has been released. Candidates can download it through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared UGC NET Result 2023 on April 13, 2023. The Agency has also released the final answer keys of UGC NET. Candidates can download the final answer keys through the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates

Last week, the Agency had released the provisional final answer key and today, April 13, NTA has released the final answer keys. To download the final answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download final answer keys

UGC NET Result 2023: How to download final answer keys

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UGC NET 2023 final answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and check the answers.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, NTA has also released cut off percentile for all subjects in which UGC NET has been conducted. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

Sign out