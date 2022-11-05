Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET Results 2022 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check

UGC NET Results 2022 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check

competitive exams
Published on Nov 05, 2022 08:14 AM IST

UGC NET Results 2022 will be released today, November 5, 2022. Candidates can check the results through the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Results 2022 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check(Agencies/file)
UGC NET Results 2022 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check(Agencies/file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Results 2022 on November 5, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility Test can check their results through the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Apart this website, the result can also be checked on nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The examination was conducted across the country on various dates- July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 22, 2022.The final answer key was released on November 1, 2022. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Results 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UGC NET result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UGC NET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december education
ugc net december education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out