UIIC Assistant Admit Card 2023 released at uiic.co.in, direct link here

UIIC releases admit card for Assistant posts, download from uiic.co.in.
The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has released the exam admit card for the Assistant posts. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website at uiic.co.in. UIIC will conduct the Assistant examination on February 6.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 300 vacancies for Assistants.
Direct link to download admit card
The online examination will comprise 200 questions and the maximum marks will be 250 makes. The question paper will be bilingual, i.e. English and Hindi except for tests in English Language. The duration of the examination will be 120 min.
UIIC Assistant admit card 2023: How to download
Visit the official website uiic.co.in
On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab
Click on the Recruitment of Assistants-2023
Now click on the admit card link for the Assistant post
Key in your login details and submit
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference