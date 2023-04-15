Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card releasing today, here’s how to download

UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card releasing today, here's how to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 15, 2023 10:13 AM IST

UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card will be released today, April 15, 2023. Candidates can download it through the steps given below.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will release UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card on April 15, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the Civil Judge examination can download the admit card through the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC Civil Judge preliminary exam 2023 will be held on April 30 (Sunday), 13 districts. The eamination will be for 3 hours and the question paper will carry 200 marks out of which 50 marks for general studies and 150 marks for others.

All the appearing candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card: How to download

  • Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.
  • Click on UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on March 1 and ended on March 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 16 posts of Civil Judge in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UKPSC.

