UKPSC Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector admit card out at ukpsc.net.in, here's direct link
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam-2023 today, November 10. Candidates can download the UKPSC Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector admit card from the official website at ukpsc.net.in.
UKPSC will conduct the examination will be conducted on Sunday, November 26. The examination will be conducted in 20 cities of 13 districts of the state.
UKPSC Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector admit card: Know how to download
To download the Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector admit card follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Admit Card tab
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Check the admit card and take the print for future reference.
