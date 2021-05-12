UKPSC PA Main 2019 answer keys released, raise objections now

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key for the personal assistant main examination 2019. The examination was held on April 10 for recruiting personal assistants in high court of Uttarakhand, Nainital.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer key and submit their objection/s, if any, online from May 12 to May 18.

They can check the answer key and raise objections on the official website of UKPSC.

UKPSC PA Main Exam 2019 Here is a direct link to the answer keys.

Candidates can challenge the answer keys after login for Answer key objection. Select the question number in the drop-down box. Enter Objection Description, Reference Book, Page No (as required). The uploaded document should be between 50 to 500 KB.

To raise objection/s candidate have to pay ₹50 for each question challenged.