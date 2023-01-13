Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UKPSC Upper Subordinate Service (Mains) 2021 admit card out at psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC Upper Subordinate Service (Mains) 2021 admit card out at psc.uk.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Jan 13, 2023 02:57 PM IST

UKPSC has released the admit card for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Main Exam 2021.

UKPSC upper subordinate service (Mains) 2021 exam admitcard out at psc.uk.gov.in
UKPSC upper subordinate service (Mains) 2021 exam admitcard out at psc.uk.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Main Exam 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can download their UKPSC admit cards using their email id and password, application number and DOB, and through their name, father's name and date of birth.

The UKPSC Upper PCS Main written exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31.

Direct link to download the admit card

UKPSC upper subordinate service (Mains) 2021 exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ukpsc.net.in

On the home page click on the admit card link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the "upper subordinate service (Mains) 2021 exam admit card"

Key in your login details and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand public service commission
uttarakhand public service commission

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out