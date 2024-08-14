UKSSSC Assistant Teacher LT Admit Card 2024 out at sssc.uk.gov.in, download link here

Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UKSSSC Assistant Teacher LT Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for Assistant Teacher written examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in. UKSSSC Assistant Teacher LT Admit Card 2024 out, download link here

The written examination for the posts of Assistant Teacher (LT) will be held on August 18, 2024 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The examination will comprise of objective type questions. The duration of the examination is for 2 hours and the total marks is 100. The exam will comprise of two parts- part 1 and part II. Part One will comprise of questions from Academic Aptitude, Reasoning Test and General Knowledge 50 marks. Part Two will comprise of efficiency test of the subject for which the post of Assistant Teacher is being applied carrying 50 marks.

All candidates should ensure that the bar code is also mentioned on the admit card they download. Candidates must bring their admit card and identity card with them to appear for the written examination.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher LT Admit Card 2024: How to download

Follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Click on UKSSSC Assistant Teacher LT Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 released at ibps.in, download link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 1544 Assistant Teacher posts out of which 786 vacant posts of Assistant Teacher (LT) in Garhwal division and 758 vacant posts of Assistant Teacher (LT) in Kumaon division will be filled. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKSSSC.