UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 declared, direct link to check result here

University of Lucknow has declared UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 on August 27, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination can check their result through the official site of University of Lucknow on lkouniv.ac.in. The direct link to check the result is given below.

As per the notice, the counselling will begin on September 1, 2021 onwards. Candidates who will qualify the written examination will be eligible to appear for the counselling round. The details for the same will be available to candidates in due course of time. The complete schedule for counselling will be available to all qualified candidates on the official site of Lucknow University.

This year, 90 per cent of the total candidates who had registered for the UP Joint Entrance Examination BEd – 2021 have appeared in the examination. The examination was held at 1,476 centers in 75 districts of the state in double shifts.

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of University of Lucknow on lkouniv.ac.in.

• A new page will open where UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 link will be available.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result details and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.