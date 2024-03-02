UP CM cancels RO/ARO preliminary exam 2023, retest within next six months

RO/ARO prelims 2023 cancelled: A week after cancelling the police recruitment examination, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered cancellation of the Review Officer (RO)/Assistant Review Officer (ARO) (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, following reports of a paper leak on social media. Yogi Adityanath’s decision came after conducting a thorough review of the said exam which was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on February 11, 2024. (HT File)

The CM directed that the exam be conducted again within six months, said an official. Yogi Adityanath's decision came after conducting a thorough review of the said exam which was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on February 11, 2024.

The complaints regarding certain questions from the question paper circulating widely on social media were discussed during the review meeting. In response, the government issued a release urging the public to provide evidence related to any attempts to influence the examination.

Subsequently, in view of the evidence provided to the government and the report made available by the UPPSC, the CM ordered cancellation of the exam. The CM has instructed that the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police should investigate the matter to identify those involved in these criminal activities and ensure strict legal and punitive measures against them.

The STF will expedite its investigation to ensure swift action against all those responsible for the alleged paper leak. The CM said the government will not spare those who tried to play with the sanctity of the examination under any circumstances. The culprits of the youth will be given such punishment as will set an example, Yogi added.

The preliminary examination was held at 2,387 centres in 58 districts of the state. It was for 411 posts, including 334 posts of review officer and 77 posts of assistant review officer, in two sessions. A total of 10,69,725 candidates had applied for the recruitment.

On February 24--the day UP Police Recruitment Exam was cancelled-- the CM had decided to investigate the complaints related to the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination--2023.

In view of the facts and complaints brought to the notice of the government, it has been decided that for the purpose of sanctity and transparency of the examination, complaints received in this regard should be examined at the government level.