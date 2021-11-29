Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UP SI (confidential), ASI (ministerial, account) exam from Dec 4: UPPRPB
  • The exam for the selection of candidates to SI (Confidential), ASI (Ministerial) and ASI (Account) posts will be held on December 4 and 5. 
UP SI (confidential), ASI (ministerial, account) exam from Dec 4: UPPRPB(HT file)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The exam for the selection of candidates to SI (Confidential), ASI (Ministerial) and ASI (Account) posts will be held on December 4 and 5, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) said on Friday.

The board has released the list of candidates who have been found eligible for the exam and has issued them admit cards.

The admit cards are available on the official website of the UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter registration number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card

The exam will comprise questions from general Hindi and computer knowledge, general awareness and current affairs, numerical and mental ability test and mental aptitude test/ IQ test/ reasoning test.            

The board has released mock tests on its website so that candidates can get acquainted with the exam pattern.

Story Saved
