UPCET 2021: Last date to apply today on upcet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for UPCET 2021 on July 6, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can make the payment of exam fee online till July 6, 2021.

Earlier the last date to apply was till June 20, 2021. The last date was revised after representations were received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it.

As per the official notice, the correction window will open on July 8 and will close on July 14, 2021. Candidates who want to make the changes on the application form can make it then. The revised date of the exam will be announced in due course of time.

UPCET 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in.

• Click on UPCET 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.