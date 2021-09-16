UPPSC lecturer government inter college exam admit card released

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the exam scheduled to be held on September 26 for the selection of lecturer in government ashram padhhati inter college.

The UPPSC admit cards are available on the website of the Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC admit card

The exam will be held at Prayagraj for Chemistry and Mathematics subjects and at Lucknow for Physics and Biology subjects. The test will be held in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm.

On the exam day, candidates have to carry two photographs and ID proof in original and its photocopy along with the admit card.

Meanwhile, the Commission is currently inviting applications to fill 1,370 lecturer, principal, librarian, workshop superintendent posts in various engineering, technical and non-engineering disciplines. The last date for submission of the application forms is October 15. “The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination and interview. The date and centre of examination decided by the Commission will be intimated to the candidates by means of their e-Admission certificate,” the Commission has said.