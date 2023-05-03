Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023 out at uppsc.up.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 03, 2023 01:03 PM IST

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023 on May 3, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2023 can download the prelims admit card through the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims exam will be conducted on May 14, 2023 across the state in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. the examination will be conducted in 51 districts across the state.

Direct link to download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this recruitment drive, UPPSC aims to fill up approximately 173 vacancies for the combined state/upper subordinate services. The registration process was started on March 3 and ended on April 6, 2023.

uppsc pcs
