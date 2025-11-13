UPPSC to conduct RO/ARO Mains Exam 2023 on January 31 and February 1

UPPSC RO/ARO Mains Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Mains Examination-2023 on January 31 and February 1, 2025. UPPSC RO/ARO Mains Exam 2023: UPPSC will hold the RO/ARO Mains Exam on January 31 and February 1, 2025. (Santosh Kumar/File)

According to the official notification issued on Wednesday, the first paper of General Studies will be held on January 31 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, followed by the second paper from 2 pm to 5 pm. The second paper will include two sections— the first section, from 2pm to 4.30 pm, will consist of a conventional subjective test in General Hindi and Essay Writing, while the second section, from 4.30 pm to 5 pm, will be an objective test on general vocabulary and grammar.

Deputy Secretary of the Commission, Virendra Mani Tripathi, informed that the Hindi Essay paper will be held on February 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Earlier, on September 16, the UPPSC declared the results of the RO/ARO Preliminary Examination-2023, in which 7,509 candidates were declared successful for the Mains. Of these, 6,093 candidates were selected for 338 posts of Review Officer, 1,386 candidates for 79 posts of Assistant Review Officer, and 30 candidates for two posts of Assistant Review Officer (Accounts).

A total of 10,76,004 candidates had applied for the recruitment examination, while about 4,54,589 appeared in the preliminary test held on July 27, 2024.